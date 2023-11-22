US foils bid to kill Sikh terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, issues warning to India: Report
US authorities have foiled a plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist in the United States and have warned India about its alleged involvement, according to the Financial Times. India has not yet responded to the report.
US authorities have reportedly thwarted a plot to kill Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. Officials are also believed to have issued a warning o India about its possible role in the matter. The development comes mere days after the National Investigation Agency booked him for threatening Air India passengers.