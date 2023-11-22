comScore
US foils bid to kill Sikh terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, issues warning to India: Report

 Livemint

US authorities have foiled a plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist in the United States and have warned India about its alleged involvement, according to the Financial Times. India has not yet responded to the report.

A member of United Hindu Front organisation holds a banner depicting Gurpatwant Singh Pannun during a rally along a street in New Delhi on September 24 (AFP)Premium
A member of United Hindu Front organisation holds a banner depicting Gurpatwant Singh Pannun during a rally along a street in New Delhi on September 24 (AFP)

US authorities have reportedly thwarted a plot to kill Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. Officials are also believed to have issued a warning o India about its possible role in the matter. The development comes mere days after the National Investigation Agency booked him for threatening Air India passengers.

According to a Financial Times report citing unnamed sources, US federal prosecutors have also filed a sealed indictment against at least one alleged perpetrator of the plot. The publication cited one person familiar with the matter to add that one person charged in the indictment is believed to have left the US.

It however remains unclear whether the would-be assailants abandoned their plan due to recent protests in New Delhi. Alternatively, the FBI may have intervened to foil a scheme that was already in motion. 

ALSO READ: NIA books ‘terrorist’ Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for threatening Air India passengers in viral video

 

 

More to come…

Updated: 22 Nov 2023, 04:20 PM IST
