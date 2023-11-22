US authorities have reportedly thwarted a plot to kill Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. Officials are also believed to have issued a warning o India about its possible role in the matter. The development comes mere days after the National Investigation Agency booked him for threatening Air India passengers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a Financial Times report citing unnamed sources, US federal prosecutors have also filed a sealed indictment against at least one alleged perpetrator of the plot. The publication cited one person familiar with the matter to add that one person charged in the indictment is believed to have left the US.

It however remains unclear whether the would-be assailants abandoned their plan due to recent protests in New Delhi. Alternatively, the FBI may have intervened to foil a scheme that was already in motion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More to come… {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.