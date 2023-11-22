Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  US foils bid to kill Sikh terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, issues warning to India: Report

US foils bid to kill Sikh terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, issues warning to India: Report

Livemint

US authorities have foiled a plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist in the United States and have warned India about its alleged involvement, according to the Financial Times. India has not yet responded to the report.

A member of United Hindu Front organisation holds a banner depicting Gurpatwant Singh Pannun during a rally along a street in New Delhi on September 24

US authorities have reportedly thwarted a plot to kill Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. Officials are also believed to have issued a warning o India about its possible role in the matter. The development comes mere days after the National Investigation Agency booked him for threatening Air India passengers.

According to a Financial Times report citing unnamed sources, US federal prosecutors have also filed a sealed indictment against at least one alleged perpetrator of the plot. The publication cited one person familiar with the matter to add that one person charged in the indictment is believed to have left the US.

It however remains unclear whether the would-be assailants abandoned their plan due to recent protests in New Delhi. Alternatively, the FBI may have intervened to foil a scheme that was already in motion.

ALSO READ: NIA books ‘terrorist’ Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for threatening Air India passengers in viral video

More to come…

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.