As the Taliban overran Afghanistan last week, 25,000 Marines and other US Navy personnel held exercises to simulate the capture and control of islands in the Western Pacific.

One of the largest military drills since the Cold War—involving dozens of ships and submarines, and held with Japanese, British and Australian forces—shows how far the American military’s focus has shifted since the invasion of Afghanistan two decades ago.

The exercises, intended to counter China’s territorial ambitions, also highlight how the US is seeking to reassure allies of its global presence as questions are raised about the reliability of American military commitments after the fall of Kabul.

“You have seen us invest in NATO. You have seen us invest in the Indo-Pacific in ways that go beyond what previous administrations have done," State Department spokesman Ned Price said Wednesday.

“You have seen us stand by our partners, whether that is Taiwan, whether it is Israel, whether it is any other country, any other entity with whom we have a rock-solid partnership and a commitment," he said.

The chaos in Afghanistan has jolted American allies, including those in Asia that rely on backing from Washington to face the rising power of China and a belligerent North Korea. The U.S.’s largest permanent military deployment overseas is in Japan, where it has around 50,000 troops.

Some of America’s Asian allies were roiled by the Trump administration’s demands for them to pay much more for their U.S. military shield, but most see little alternative to support from Washington.

The U.S. and South Korea this week started annual, joint military exercises to ensure readiness for any offensive by North Korea. National security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday the U.S. has no intention of drawing down its 28,500 troops in South Korea.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the same day he had confirmed President Biden’s “unshakable commitment to the Japan-U.S. alliance" in their personal meetings.

China has already sought to use the crisis in Afghanistan to stoke concerns about the reliability of U.S. military support, particularly for Taiwan, a self-ruled island that Washington backs by selling weapons and providing military guidance. A few dozen U.S. military personnel are based in Taiwan at any given time, according to U.S. government data.

China’s Communist Party-controlled tabloid Global Times argued this week that the U.S. would abandon Taiwan in any war with China, which considers the island a part of its sovereign territory.

“Such a war would mean unthinkable costs for the U.S., in front of which the so-called special importance of Taiwan is nothing but wishful thinking," the newspaper said in an editorial.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen responded to pressure from China and her political opponents with a call for Taipei to bolster its defenses, a message that analysts say signals alignment with the U.S. without overreliance on the island’s ally.

“Taiwan’s only option is to grow stronger and become more united, strengthening our determination to protect ourselves," Ms. Tsai said on Wednesday. “It is not our option to do nothing and only rely on others for protection."

Successive U.S. administrations have pledged to put more diplomatic and military resources in the Asia-Pacific region to tackle the rise of China without significant changes in deployments. Former President Donald Trump put an emphasis on closer cooperation with Japan, India and Australia under the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, known as the Quad, and Mr. Biden has continued that approach.

The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan may provide the U.S. more capacity to bolster its military coordination with the Quad. Senior officials from the countries in the Quad met virtually last week, and the leaders are slated to hold their second meeting this fall. Four-way naval exercises are also slated for this year.

Uncertainties surrounding Afghanistan could also weigh on the budding cooperation, said Yuka Koshino, a research fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies think tank in London. She cited risks to India from the hard-line Islamist state expected to emerge on its doorstep.

“Now that Afghanistan has become a very unstable place with a lot of uncertainty about the Taliban government, India may need to think about allocating resources for security," Ms. Koshino said.

In Europe, meanwhile, some governments hope that Washington’s move away from nation-building overseas will harden its readiness to stand by its security guarantees.

European officials say Mr. Biden’s strong support for NATO and the European Union have curtailed immediate worries about Washington’s willingness to uphold a collective-defense clause in the NATO treaty that Mr. Trump had questioned.

Still, some analysts say that while there may be limited immediate impact on alliances from the U.S.’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, the move will create deeper uncertainties.

“Afghanistan will have long-term profound implications for Japan’s perception of the reliability and credibility of the U.S.," said Tetsuo Kotani, professor of global studies at Meikai University near Tokyo.

“This is evidence of the long-term thinking of the U.S. It’s now trying to focus on East Asia but looking at American opinion we are not sure how long the U.S. will continue to support its allies," he said.

And in the near term, there could be challenges to Washington’s commitments to its allies.

“Biden is going to be tested by either the Russians or the Chinese to see whether he has the gumption to respond," said Francois Heisbourg, a senior adviser for Europe at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

“Because right now, American credibility is not a given," he said.

