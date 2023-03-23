US TikTok ban? Content creators, some lawmakers protest as advertisers scramble

Amid growing support for a TikTok ban in the US, content creators launched protests outside Congress on Thursday as CEO Shou Zi Chew made a high-profile appearance before a committee. Some democratic lawmakers meanwhile batted for ‘comprehensive social media reform’ . Earlier this year, the US had halted the use of TikTok on government phones. The Biden administration has also demanded its Chinese owners divest their stakes or it face a potential ban.

TikTok's Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew is slated to testify before Congress for the first time on Thursday. The top executive will be grilled on data security and user safety while he makes his own case for why the hugely popular video-sharing app shouldn't be banned.

Meanwhile, Representatives Jamaal Bowman, Mark Pocan and Robert Garcia called at a press conference in Washington alongside TikTok creators. They have sought broad-based privacy legislation that would address all large social media companies.

The developments are also being closely watched by advertisers. According to reports, the company which has 150 million monthly users in the US is expecting an ad revenue of $6.83 billion this year.

According to reports, Chew will staunchly deny US allegations that the hugely popular video-sharing app had ever, or ever would, share data with the Chinese government.

There are currently several pieces of legislation, including one bill backed by the White House, already paving the way for a ban of the app if TikTok fails to split from its parent company, Chinese firm ByteDance.

(With inputs from agencies)