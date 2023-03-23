Home / News / World /  US TikTok ban? Content creators, some lawmakers protest as advertisers scramble
1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 06:31 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
TOPSHOT - People gather for a press conference about their opposition to a TikTok ban on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on March 22, 2023. - The White House was reported on March 15, 2023, to have told the app TikTok that it will be banned in the US if it continues to be owned by the Beijing-based tech firm Bytedance. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (AFP)Premium
The Chinese-owned short video sharing app is facing growing calls for a ban in the US, with CEO Shou Zi Chew set to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday. The social platform is currently used by more than 150 million Americans.

Amid growing support for a TikTok ban in the US, content creators launched protests outside Congress on Thursday as CEO Shou Zi Chew made a high-profile appearance before a committee. Some democratic lawmakers meanwhile batted for ‘comprehensive social media reform’ . Earlier this year, the US had halted the use of TikTok on government phones. The Biden administration has also demanded its Chinese owners divest their stakes or it face a potential ban.

TikTok's Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew is slated to testify before Congress for the first time on Thursday. The top executive will be grilled on data security and user safety while he makes his own case for why the hugely popular video-sharing app shouldn't be banned. 

Meanwhile, Representatives Jamaal Bowman, Mark Pocan and Robert Garcia called at a press conference in Washington alongside TikTok creators. They have sought broad-based privacy legislation that would address all large social media companies.

The developments are also being closely watched by advertisers. According to reports, the company which has 150 million monthly users in the US is expecting an ad revenue of $6.83 billion this year.

According to reports, Chew will staunchly deny US  allegations that the hugely popular video-sharing app had ever, or ever would, share data with the Chinese government.

There are currently several pieces of legislation, including one bill backed by the White House, already paving the way for a ban of the app if TikTok fails to split from its parent company, Chinese firm ByteDance.

(With inputs from agencies)

