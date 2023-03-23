US TikTok ban? Content creators, some lawmakers protest as advertisers scramble

US TikTok ban? Content creators, some lawmakers protest as advertisers scramble1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 06:31 PM IST
The Chinese-owned short video sharing app is facing growing calls for a ban in the US, with CEO Shou Zi Chew set to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday. The social platform is currently used by more than 150 million Americans.
Amid growing support for a TikTok ban in the US, content creators launched protests outside Congress on Thursday as CEO Shou Zi Chew made a high-profile appearance before a committee. Some democratic lawmakers meanwhile batted for ‘comprehensive social media reform’ . Earlier this year, the US had halted the use of TikTok on government phones. The Biden administration has also demanded its Chinese owners divest their stakes or it face a potential ban.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×