US TikTok ban? Content creators, some lawmakers protest as advertisers scramble

Amid growing support for a TikTok ban in the US, content creators launched protests outside Congress on Thursday as CEO Shou Zi Chew made a high-profile appearance before a committee. Some democratic lawmakers meanwhile batted for ‘comprehensive social media reform’ . Earlier this year, the US had halted the use of TikTok on government phones. The Biden administration has also demanded its Chinese owners divest their stakes or it face a potential ban.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}