Home / News / World /  US to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing war: Report

US to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing war: Report

Mexican immigration officers check the passports of Ukrainian refugees looking to cross into the US at the San Ysidro Port of Entry border crossing bridge in Tijuana, Mexico, on Sunday, March 20, 202
1 min read . 06:22 PM IST Renshaw,Ted Hesson, Reuters

The expected announcement comes as US President Joe Biden meets with European leaders on Thursday to coordinate Western nations' response to Moscow's assault on its neighboring country

BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON : The United States plans to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, two sources familiar with the forthcoming announcement told Reuters.

The expected announcement comes as US President Joe Biden meets with European leaders on Thursday to coordinate Western nations' response to Moscow's assault on its neighboring country.

It was not immediately clear how the effort would work, including travel and immigration logistics.

Not all of the accepted Ukrainians will come through the US refugee program, one Biden administration official said, with others coming on family-based visas or another process known as humanitarian parole.

More than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded that country on Feb. 24, according to the United Nations refugee agency, the fastest-moving refugee crisis in Europe since the end of World War Two

