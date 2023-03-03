US to continue paying benefits to Havana Syndrome sufferers

“Until the shrouds of secrecy are lifted and the analysis that led to today’s assertions are available and subject to proper challenge, the alleged conclusions are substantively worthless," said Mark Zaid, a lawyer whose firm represents more than two dozen victims, in a statement. “The damage it has caused to the morale of the victims, particularly by deflecting from the government’s failure to evaluate all the evidence, is real and must be condemned."

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}