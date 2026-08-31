US to end work permit for spouses of H-1B visa holders? No need to panic yet — All about the buzz over H-4 EAD program

The Trump administration is considering ending employment authorisation for some spouses of H-1B visa holders, changing a policy that has allowed eligible H-4 spouses to work legally in the United States for more than a decade. The move could impact working families and household incomes.
The proposal, posted on the website Reginfo.gov, under the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, is titled “Removing H-4 Dependent Spouses From the Classes of Noncitizens Eligible for Employment Authorization”.
It says, “DHS [US Department of Homeland Security] is proposing to remove from its regulations certain H-4 dependent spouses of H-1B nonimmigrant workers as a class of aliens eligible to request employment authorization under the (c)(26) category.”
H-4 dependents are the legal spouse and unmarried children under the age of 21 of a primary temporary worker in the United States, such as an H-1B visa holder.
Simply put, a spouse and unmarried children under 21 are eligible to come to the US as H-4 dependents of an H-1B worker.
According to Murthy Law Firm, H-4 status must be separately extended for each family member by filing an application with USCIS. It says that H-4 status is not automatically extended when the spouse or parent receives an extension of H1B status.
Persons in H-4 status are permitted to live in the US and to attend school, but are not permitted to work. But certain H-4 spouses can work if they apply for and receive an Employment Authorization Document (EAD).
"You will not be authorized to work until USCIS approves your Form I-765," says the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).
As per reports, this proposal would reverse the changes made in the 2015 final rule, “Employment Authorization for Certain H-4 Dependent Spouses.”
It will restore DHS's long-standing policy of not extending eligibility to request employment authorization to H-4 dependent spouses.
It proposes to remove H-4 dependent spouses from the category of foreign nationals eligible to receive Employment Authorization Documents, or EADs.
The change has not taken effect, and nothing has changed for H-4 EAD holders. This is not a proposed rule yet. The item has been classified as a “Long-Term Action” and, significantly, the date for a proposed rule is listed as “To be determined."
There is no draft text available, and no deadline has been set as yet for the rollout of a draft proposal.
Before an H-4 EAD could actually be eliminated, DHS would publish a proposed rule, invite public comments, consider and respond to those comments, publish a final rule and establish an effective date. This could take months.
The current US Citizenship and Immigration Services rules continue to allow certain H-4 dependent spouses to apply for an Employment Authorization Document, or EAD.
The H-4 EAD program was created in 2015. The Federal Register said the rule would allow certain H-4 dependent spouses of H-1B workers who were pursuing employment-based lawful permanent residence to apply for employment authorization.
USCIS currently says an H-4 spouse may file for employment authorization if the H-1B spouse meets specified requirements, which include:
1. Is the principal beneficiary of an approved Form I-140, Immigrant Petition for Alien Workers; or
2. Has been granted H-1B status under sections 106(a) and (b) of AC21. Under AC21, H-1B nonimmigrants seeking employment-based lawful permanent residence (green card) may be eligible to work and remain in the United States beyond the six-year H-1B period of admission limitation.
So, this means a change to H-4 employment eligibility would affect not only immigration status but also the ability of qualifying spouses to remain in the US workforce.
According to the Times of India, the significance of H-4 EADs cannot be understood without looking at the US employment-based green-card backlog.
A recent analysis by the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) estimated that more than a million Indians, including dependants, were waiting in the first three employment-based green-card categories as of December 2025.
Also, the work permit can serve as a source of income for H-1B families.
The potential financial impact, therefore, depends on whether a household currently relies on the H-4 spouse’s earnings.
If the proposal eventually becomes a final rule that removes that employment authorization, affected spouses could no longer continue working under an H-4 EAD.
Nearly a lakh Indian spouses are estimated to hold H-4 EADs. If the programme were eventually abolished, these families could face a major disruption to their lives.
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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