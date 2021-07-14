US to evacuate Afghan interpreters who helped military: Report

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The United States will evacuate thousands of Afghan interpreters and others who helped US forces in the country starting in late July, a senior administration official said Wednesday.

Many of the interpreters who worked with US and NATO forces over the past two decades fear retaliation by the Taliban, who are seeking to regain control of the government in Kabul after the departure of US troops before the end of August.

