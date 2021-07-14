Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US to evacuate Afghan interpreters who helped military: Report

US Army General Austin Scott Miller, the former top US commander in Afghanistan, walks with Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, upon his return, at Andrews Air Force Base, US.
1 min read . 09:28 PM IST AFP

  • Many of the interpreters who worked with US and NATO forces over the past two decades fear retaliation by the Taliban, who are seeking to regain control of the government in Kabul after the departure of US troops before the end of August

The United States will evacuate thousands of Afghan interpreters and others who helped US forces in the country starting in late July, a senior administration official said Wednesday.

"At President Biden's direction, the United States is launching Operation Allies Refuge to support relocation flights for interested and eligible Afghan nationals and their families who have supported the United States and our partners in Afghanistan" and who have made formal requests to leave, the official said in a statement.

"At President Biden's direction, the United States is launching Operation Allies Refuge to support relocation flights for interested and eligible Afghan nationals and their families who have supported the United States and our partners in Afghanistan" and who have made formal requests to leave, the official said in a statement.

Many of the interpreters who worked with US and NATO forces over the past two decades fear retaliation by the Taliban, who are seeking to regain control of the government in Kabul after the departure of US troops before the end of August.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

