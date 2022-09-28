US to expand diplomatic, defense footprint in the Pacific4 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 07:03 PM IST
- Washington set to unveil new strategy for the region, host leaders’ meeting this week as rivalry grows with China
A new U.S. strategy for the Pacific will involve a bigger diplomatic and security footprint, help island nations respond to climate change and focus on economic prosperity, according to a preview released shortly before Pacific leaders planned to meet President Biden in Washington.