US to expand diplomatic, defense footprint in the Pacific
- Washington set to unveil new strategy for the region, host leaders’ meeting this week as rivalry grows with China
A new U.S. strategy for the Pacific will involve a bigger diplomatic and security footprint, help island nations respond to climate change and focus on economic prosperity, according to a preview released shortly before Pacific leaders planned to meet President Biden in Washington.
The two-day meeting, billed by the U.S. as a summit involving leaders and representatives from more than a dozen Pacific island nations and territories, starts Wednesday. It caps months of intense U.S. diplomacy in the region, which has emerged as a hot spot in the great-power rivalry between the U.S. and China.
The Pacific is home to key shipping lanes and fisheries and commands a strategic position that could become important in any clash over Taiwan should the U.S. get involved. Some leaders have criticized the U.S. for overlooking the region in recent years, creating a gap that has allowed China to step in, help fund new infrastructure such as roads and buildings and develop ties with local officials.
The U.S. now needs to walk a diplomatic tightrope with Pacific Island nations, some political observers say—offering support that reduces the appeal of a partnership with China without overtly drawing them into a geopolitical confrontation that they don’t want to be part of.
“We’ve never done anything like this," a senior administration official said of the summit, noting that previous meetings have been shorter and held in more distant locales. “This is unprecedented."
The official said there will be new money directed toward the Pacific, where leaders have made clear that they want the U.S. as a partner on climate change, which they see as existential, and post-Covid 19 economic development. Many Pacific nations are low-lying and could be inundated by rising seas, and the pandemic led to widespread border closures, hitting tourism and trade in a region that is already geographically isolated.
The full strategy is expected to be released later Wednesday. It will include initiatives such as helping Pacific nations access finance to adapt to climate-change impacts and collaborating on improving underwater cables to boost connectivity. The U.S. will increase diplomatic missions in the region to nine from six and work with Pacific leaders to boost the role of the private sector in important projects.
The strategy will also call for increasing U.S. Coast Guard, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Department of Defense presence in the region, and coordinating security cooperation and training. More detail on their roles could be included when the full strategy is released. Illegal fishing is a major issue in the region, and some Pacific countries have agreements with the U.S. allowing their law-enforcement officers to operate from Coast Guard vessels. NOAA also works to combat illegal fishing and on climate change.
The strategy also calls for completing the renegotiation of treaties, known as compacts of free association, with former Pacific island territories that the U.S. occupied during and after World War II—the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands and Palau.
“One of the concerns in the Pacific is that we’ve seen initiatives launched, and sometimes they wither," said the senior administration official. “Our hope is to sustain this. We recognize the importance of the Pacific."
U.S. officials had previously flagged the development of the strategy, as well as some of those specific points, when Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to the Pacific Islands Forum in July. At the time, Ms. Harris said the U.S. planned to launch the process to establish new embassies in Tonga and in Kiribati and that the administration would seek to boost funding for the Pacific. And U.S. officials previously said they would seek to open an embassy in the Solomon Islands.
Concerns over Chinese influence in the Pacific crystallized earlier this year when China signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands that Washington and its allies worried could lead to Chinese warships’ docking in the country. China says its activities in the Pacific aren’t a threat and that it doesn’t intend to open a military base.
China suffered a setback in its efforts to court Pacific Island leaders in May when its top diplomat couldn’t secure a regional deal to deepen security and trade ties. However, Foreign Minister Wang Yi did succeed in signing bilateral economic agreements with some nations during his recent tour of the region.
