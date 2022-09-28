US to expand diplomatic, defense footprint in the Pacific

U.S. officials had previously flagged the development of the strategy, as well as some of those specific points, when Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to the Pacific Islands Forum in July. At the time, Ms. Harris said the U.S. planned to launch the process to establish new embassies in Tonga and in Kiribati and that the administration would seek to boost funding for the Pacific. And U.S. officials previously said they would seek to open an embassy in the Solomon Islands.