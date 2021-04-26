OPEN APP
US to export up to 60 mn AstraZeneca Covid vaccine doses: White House official

The United States will release up to 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, a senior official said Monday, following mounting criticism that the Biden administration was hoarding shots while other countries suffered.

"U.S. to release 60 million Astra Zeneca doses to other countries as they become available," tweeted Andy Slavitt, senior advisor to the White House on Covid response.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

