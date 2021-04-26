US to export up to 60 mn AstraZeneca Covid vaccine doses: White House official

The announcement comes following mounting criticism that the Biden administration was hoarding shots while other countries suffered

The United States will release up to 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, a senior official said Monday, following mounting criticism that the Biden administration was hoarding shots while other countries suffered.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

