US to give Ukraine more rocket launchers: Joe Biden tells Zelensky1 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 11:40 PM IST
The president underscored that Washington will never recognize Russian annexation of Ukrainian territory
U.S. President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday that Washington will provide Kyiv with $625 million in new security assistance, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers, the White House said.