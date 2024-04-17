US to impose new sanctions on Iran; Israel decides to retaliate | 10-point
The White House has decided to impose sanctions on Iran for air attack on Israel. Israel plans to retaliate against Iran despite world leaders' calls for restraint.
The White House has decided to impose sanctions on Iran following the unprecedented air attack against Israel a few days ago. While world leaders have urged Israel not to retaliate after Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles over the weekend, The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) has asserted that it will retaliate against Iran.