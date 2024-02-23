US to impose sanctions on over 500 targets in Russia amid war with Ukraine
The package will be the latest of thousands of sanctions targeting Moscow announced by the United States and its allies following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine
The United States is planning to impose sanctions on more than 500 targets involved in Russia's war in Ukraine. The action to be rolled out on Friday will hit "Russia, its enablers, and its war machine," a Treasury told media.
