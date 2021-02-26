US to impose sweeping rule aimed at China technology threats

US to impose sweeping rule aimed at China technology threats2 min read . 26 Feb 2021
Biden administration plans to let the Trump-era rule on technology purchases and deals take effect, despite U.S. business objections about its scope
Washington: The Biden administration plans to allow a sweeping Trump-era rule aimed at combating Chinese technology threats to take effect next month, over objections from U.S. businesses, according to people familiar with the matter.
The rule, initially proposed in November, enables the Commerce Department to ban technology-related business transactions that it determines pose a national security threat, part of an effort to secure U.S. supply chains. Companies in technology, telecommunications, finance and other industries say the rule could stifle innovation and hurt competitiveness, and had expected it to be delayed as the administration undertakes a broad review of U.S. policy on Chinese technology.
