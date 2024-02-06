US to impose visa curbs on people misusing spyware to target journalists, activists. Here's all you need know
The visa restrictions can apply to citizens of any country found to have misused or facilitated the malign use of spyware, including those from countries allowed entry into the US without a visa.
The Biden administration has recently announced that it will impose visa restrictions on foreigners engaged in the wrongful use of commercial spyware. The initiative that aims to address privacy concerns targets those who misuse such technology to surveil journalists, activists, dissidents, marginalized communities, or their families. It might also apply to people who facilitate or get financial benefit from the misuse of commercial spyware.