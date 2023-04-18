Home / News / World /  US to invite record number of Indian students in 2023, increasing visa interview appointments by 30%
Back

In a bid to invite a record number of Indian students to the US, it has announced plans to increase visa interview appointments for the applicants by 30% this summer. US Consul General in Mumbai Mike Hankey stated that last year set a new record for Indian students going to the US in a year, with over 1.25 lakh Indian students studying in the US. And this year, the aim is to further increase this number by expanding the number. 

"Last year, we sent more than 1.25 lakh Indian students to the US, setting a new record for Indian students going to the US in a year and establishing India as the leading country of sending students. This year we are trying to increase that number (of students) further," he told PTI.

"Our goal is to expand the number of interview appointments we offer for students by 30 per cent this summer. We hope to welcome more Indian students to the USA," Hankey added.

During his visit to Aurangabad, Hankey held meetings with members of industries and visited Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University to interact with students. He also appealed to students to visit websites to find an appropriate curriculum for them.

In addition to his meetings with industry members and university students, Hankey also met with conservationist and industrialist Mukund Bhogale to learn about the historical legacy of the Marathwada region and efforts towards the preservation of its heritage. 

He also interacted with an industrial delegation to discuss the supply of aluminum to support the global aerospace and defense supply chain.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout