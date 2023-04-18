In a bid to invite a record number of Indian students to the US, it has announced plans to increase visa interview appointments for the applicants by 30% this summer. US Consul General in Mumbai Mike Hankey stated that last year set a new record for Indian students going to the US in a year, with over 1.25 lakh Indian students studying in the US. And this year, the aim is to further increase this number by expanding the number.

"Last year, we sent more than 1.25 lakh Indian students to the US, setting a new record for Indian students going to the US in a year and establishing India as the leading country of sending students. This year we are trying to increase that number (of students) further," he told PTI.

"Our goal is to expand the number of interview appointments we offer for students by 30 per cent this summer. We hope to welcome more Indian students to the USA," Hankey added.

During his visit to Aurangabad, Hankey held meetings with members of industries and visited Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University to interact with students. He also appealed to students to visit websites to find an appropriate curriculum for them.

In addition to his meetings with industry members and university students, Hankey also met with conservationist and industrialist Mukund Bhogale to learn about the historical legacy of the Marathwada region and efforts towards the preservation of its heritage.

He also interacted with an industrial delegation to discuss the supply of aluminum to support the global aerospace and defense supply chain.