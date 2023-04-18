US to invite record number of Indian students in 2023, increasing visa interview appointments by 30%1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 10:11 PM IST
Our goal is to expand the number of interview appointments we offer for students by 30 per cent this summer. We hope to welcome more Indian students to the USA, a senior official said
In a bid to invite a record number of Indian students to the US, it has announced plans to increase visa interview appointments for the applicants by 30% this summer. US Consul General in Mumbai Mike Hankey stated that last year set a new record for Indian students going to the US in a year, with over 1.25 lakh Indian students studying in the US. And this year, the aim is to further increase this number by expanding the number.
