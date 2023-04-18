In a bid to invite a record number of Indian students to the US, it has announced plans to increase visa interview appointments for the applicants by 30% this summer. US Consul General in Mumbai Mike Hankey stated that last year set a new record for Indian students going to the US in a year, with over 1.25 lakh Indian students studying in the US. And this year, the aim is to further increase this number by expanding the number.

