US to lift Covid testing mandate for travelers from China: Report2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 06:22 AM IST
In December 2022, the US had announced new Covid-19 testing requirements for all travellers from China from 5 January 2023 due to surge of infections.
The United States is set to end its mandatory Covid tests for travelers from China from Friday, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters. The source also said that the US will continue to monitor cases in China and around the world.
