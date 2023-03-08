The United States is set to end its mandatory Covid tests for travelers from China from Friday, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters. The source also said that the US will continue to monitor cases in China and around the world.

The source told Reuters Tuesday the CDC would keep that program, known as the Traveler-based Genomic Surveillance Program (TGS), which asks travelers to volunteer to help with early detection of new variants. TGS will continue to monitor flights from the China and regional transportation hubs, as well as flights from more than 30 other countries, the source said.

Last week, Japan too had dropped its requirement for Covid test on arrival from China.

In December 2022, the US had announced new Covid-19 testing requirements for all travellers from China from 5 January 2023 due to surge of infections. It had stated that all travellers to the US from China will be required to take a COVID-19 test no more than two days before travel and provide a negative test before boarding their flight.

China was battered with a surge in cases after it abruptly abandoned its zero-COVID policy in early December, unleashing the virus on its 1.4 billion population. In February, China's top leaders declared a "major victory" over COVID, claiming the world's lowest fatality rate, although experts have questioned that data.

Meanwhile, both are countries are currently a tiff due to many reasons right from spy balloon to Russia Ukraine war to question on Covid origin. FBI Director, Christopher Wray, had publicly stated that the bureau believes Covid-19 "most likely" originated in a "Chinese government-controlled lab."

Wray claimed that China is trying its best to thwart the efforts toward finding the origins of Covid 19 virus. “I will just make the observation that the Chinese government … has been doing its best to try to thwart and obfuscate the work here, the work that we’re doing, the work that our US government and close foreign partners are doing," Wray told US news channel Fox News. After this, the WHO too urged all countries of the world to gather intelligence about the origins of the Covid-19 virus and share that with the global health body. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also affirmed that all hypotheses on the origins of the virus remain on the table.

Responding to comments by Wray, China dismissed US suggestions of a virus leak from a Chinese laboratory. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the involvement of the US intelligence community was evidence enough of the “politicisation of origin tracing." “By rehashing the lab-leak theory, the U.S. will not succeed in discrediting China, and instead, it will only hurt its own credibility," Mao said. “We urge the U.S. to respect science and facts ... stop turning origin tracing into something about politics and intelligence, and stop disrupting social solidarity and origins cooperation," she said.

