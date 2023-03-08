US to lift Covid testing mandate for travelers from China: Report

Wray claimed that China is trying its best to thwart the efforts toward finding the origins of Covid 19 virus. “I will just make the observation that the Chinese government … has been doing its best to try to thwart and obfuscate the work here, the work that we’re doing, the work that our US government and close foreign partners are doing," Wray told US news channel Fox News. After this, the WHO too urged all countries of the world to gather intelligence about the origins of the Covid-19 virus and share that with the global health body. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also affirmed that all hypotheses on the origins of the virus remain on the table.