The Biden administration is keeping foreign travel restrictions in place amid concern about rising Covid-19 case levels as the delta variant spreads, a White House official said Monday.

The administration has faced calls from foreign governments, airlines and some members of Congress to ease the limits on foreign nationals entering the country, but the official insisted the U.S. position will be guided by public health.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, acknowledged that domestic case levels have been increasing, especially among the unvaccinated, and seem likely to continue to rise in the coming weeks.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against travel to the U.K. as cases there surge. So far, the U.K. hasn’t put any limits on travel from Americans.

