The US is likely to open its borders to vaccinated foreign travelers from 8 November, White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz tweeted.

The move will further expand travel options for those who’ve gotten their shots and clamp down on those who haven’t.

It will also be a beginning to the end of historic curbs on non-essential travelers in place since March last year to curtail the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, it isn't clear whether India is included in the list. An announcement by White House is likely on Friday.

"This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent," tweeted White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz in announcing the news.

The measures will be the biggest changes to US travel policy since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, and replace a system that flatly barred most foreign nationals coming directly from certain regions, including Europe, India, Brazil and China.

Instead, under the new system, vaccinated people who have had a negative test within the prior 72 hours will be able to board a flight to the US as long as they share contact tracing information. Unvaccinated foreigners will be generally barred from entry, while unvaccinated Americans will need a negative Covid-19 test.

The move was first announced on Sept. 20, but the Biden administration didn’t immediately announce when the measures would kick in. Airlines, battered by the coronavirus crisis, have applauded the move. Trans-Atlantic flights between the US and Europe -- filled with premium travelers -- had been the single most profitable part of the global aviation market.

It’s not yet clear what the US will consider full vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently considers people fully vaccinated when they have received the full course of any vaccine authorized by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The US had earlier announced lifting of its restrictions at land borders with Canada and Mexico for fully vaccinated foreign nationals in early November.

