US to provide $6 million to Pakistan to fight coronavirus
A coronavirus statue stands as workers give final touches to a newly built isolation center in the suburbs of Islamabad, Pakistan.

US to provide $6 million to Pakistan to fight coronavirus

1 min read . 12:30 AM IST Sajjad Hussain , PTI

  The embassy said that the US government has now committed a total of $21 million since it declared Pakistan a 'priority country for coronavirus response'
  Paul Jones in the message also expressed good wished for Pakistan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The US on Sunday announced that it will provide $6 million aid to Pakistan to support its effort in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

US ambassador to Pakistan, Paul Jones, in a video message said that the aid money will strengthen Pakistan’s “response by expanding training for healthcare workers who take care of patients in hospitals with severe cases of coronavirus; preventing the spread of coronavirus in healthcare facilities and providing a fourth mobile lab to test and treat Pakistanis living in virus hotspots".

Jones in the message also expressed good wished for Pakistan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"I would like to congratulate all Pakistanis on the completion of Ramazan," said Jones.

Jones also thanked Islamabad for its recent delivery of medical supplies as a gesture of friendship and partnership between the two countries.

The embassy said that the US government has now committed a total of USD 21 million since it declared Pakistan a ‘priority country for coronavirus response’.

