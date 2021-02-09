Subscribe
Home >News >World >US to resume work with UN Human Rights Council
File Photo: Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that the US would begin working with the Council as an observer in the immediate term

US to resume work with UN Human Rights Council

2 min read . 12:29 AM IST William Mauldin , The Wall Street Journal

Washington to start with observer status and seek overhauls in group

The Biden administration said it would resume cooperating with the United Nations Human Rights Council and seek to overhaul the group, which critics say amplifies rights concerns about Israel while sweeping apparent violations by other countries under the rug.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that the US would begin working with the Council as an observer in the immediate term. Mr. Blinken didn’t say whether Washington would seek a seat on the Council when a position becomes available.

