US to retaliate on digital taxes with $1 bn tariff

Goods entering the US, ranging from Austrian grand pianos and British merry-go-rounds to Turkish Kilim rugs and Italian anchovies, could face tariffs of as much as 25% annually, documents published by the US Trade Representative show. The duties are in response to countries that are imposing taxes on technology firms that operate internationally such as Amazon.com Inc. and Facebook Inc. In each of the six cases, the USTR proposes to impose tariffs that would roughly total the amount of tax revenue each country is expected to get from the US companies.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}