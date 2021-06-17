Dr. Anthony Fauci announced the investment during a White House briefing as part of a new antiviral program for pandemics to develop drugs to address symptoms caused by potentially dangerous viruses like the coronavirus.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, announced the investment during a White House briefing as part of a new “antiviral program for pandemics" to develop drugs to address symptoms caused by potentially dangerous viruses like the coronavirus.