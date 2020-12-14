US to start Pfizer covid vaccine inoculation from today: 10 points

Pfizer has begun shipping the first batches of its long-awaited and newly-authorised coronavirus vaccine out of a Michigan warehouse, setting in motion the biggest vaccination drive in American history at a time when the pandemic has killed nearly 300,000 people in the country.

1) US President Donald Trump suggested late Sunday that senior White House officials would wait longer for COVID-19 vaccines hours after media outlets reported senior officials were to receive doses within 10 days. Late Sunday night, Trump said on Twitter he had asked for an "adjustment" to be made to the plans to vaccinate White House officials.

2) The US Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorisation to the vaccine on Friday, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted on Saturday to recommend it for people age 16 and older in the US.

3) Under Operation Warp Speed, a total of 636 hospitals and clinics across the states will receive the vaccine this upcoming week.

4) Pfizer is expected to deliver an estimated 2.9 million doses this week via UPS and FedEx.

5) President-elect Joe Biden will follow the guidance of Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, about when to take a coronavirus vaccine and will have it administered in public, a transition official said.

6) As much as 80% of the U.S. population could be vaccinated against Covid-19 by next summer, putting “herd immunity" within reach, according to the head of the government’s vaccination drive. New York’s positive-test rate remained above the 5% threshold that influences virus-related restrictions in the city.

7) Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American history at a critical juncture of the pandemic that has killed 1.6 million and infected 71 million people worldwide.

8) The first batch of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been delivered to Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. "The first batch of doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Canada," Trudeau said on Twitter on Sunday.

9) Canada is expected to receive up to 249,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine before the end of December, which will allow up to 124,500 Canadians to be vaccinated before the end of the year.

10) Public health officials say the plan is to vaccinate 40 to 50% of Canadians by next summer and complete the COVID-19 immunization program by September 30, 2021.









