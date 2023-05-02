US to start student visa appointments this month. Check dates and other details2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 01:18 PM IST
Last week, the US announced plans to increase visa interview appointments for students by 30% this summer.
US Consul General has announced that the United States will start processing student visa applications for Indian students in mid-May. This comes only days after US Consul General in Mumbai Mike Hankey said there will be a sharp rise in visa interview appointments for students
