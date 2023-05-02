US Consul General has announced that the United States will start processing student visa applications for Indian students in mid-May. This comes only days after US Consul General in Mumbai Mike Hankey said there will be a sharp rise in visa interview appointments for students

“Attention students! In mid-May, the US Mission to India will open the first batch of appointments for the upcoming student visa season. Additional appointments will be released later in the season. Prepare for your appointments and stay tuned for more student visa-related announcements," the US Consulate General Hyderabad announced in a tweet on April 28.

Last week, the US announced plans to increase visa interview appointments for students by 30% this summer. US Consul General in Mumbai Mike Hankey stated that last year set a new record for Indian students going to the US in a year, with over 1.25 lakh Indian students studying in the US. And this year, the aim is to further increase this number by expanding the number.

"Last year, we sent more than 1.25 lakh Indian students to the US, setting a new record for Indian students going to the US in a year and establishing India as the leading country of sending students. This year we are trying to increase that number (of students) further," he told PTI.

"Our goal is to expand the number of interview appointments we offer for students by 30 per cent this summer. We hope to welcome more Indian students to the USA," Hankey added.

Visa fees to be higher this time

Meanwhile, the US State Department announced a hike in the fees of student visas a few days back.

As per the official statement, from May 30, 2023, the fees for visitor visas for business or tourism (B1/B2), and other non-petition based NIVs such as student and exchange visitor visas, will be increased from $160 to $185 ( ₹15,140 for Indians)