To improve its ability to counteract Chinese aggression and resolve coercion in "grey zones" such as disputed land borders, the Biden administration plans to deepen its defence ties with India, according to the US National Defense Strategy 2022, published on October 27.

Russia and China both represent serious challenges to crucial US national interests abroad and at home, with China being the most significant and systemic danger, the report says.

The Department's strategic direction is established in this Congress-mandated strategy review, which follows directly from President Joe Biden's National Security Strategy and supports US national security interests.

An unclassified defence policy that sits beneath President Biden's National Security Strategy, which was unveiled earlier this month amid rising Chinese aggressiveness, has just been made public by the US Defense Department.

Also Read: PM Modi: India is successfully dealing with enemies outside and inside

"The Department will advance our Major Defence Partnership with India to enhance its ability to deter PCR (People's Republic of China) aggression and ensure free and open access to the Indian Ocean region," the document read.

"The most comprehensive and serious challenge to US national security is the PRC's coercive and increasingly aggressive endeavour to refashion the Indo-Pacific region and the international system to suit its interests and authoritarian preferences," as per the document.

Regarding the Indo-Pacific Region, it says "The Department will also support Ally and partner efforts, in accordance with US policy and international law, to address acute forms of gray zone coercion from the PRC's campaigns to establish control over the East China Sea, Taiwan Strait, South China Sea, and disputed land borders such as with India."

Also Read: Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi gives example of 5-year-old child

The primary function of US nuclear weapons is to prevent nuclear assaults on the US and its allies, as stated in the Nuclear Posture Review (NPR). The US missile defence policy and strategy were evaluated as part of the Missile Defence Review, which was carried out in accordance with the President's and the Secretary of Defense's instructions.

The Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) and the Missile Defense Review are part of the National Defense Strategy (MDR). The US nuclear strategy, policy, posture, and forces are described in the Nuclear Posture Review, which was required by law and set the Pentagon's course of action.

(With ANI inputs)