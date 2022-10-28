US to strengthen defence ties with India to fight Chinese aggression2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 06:47 AM IST
In order to contain China, the Joe Biden administration wants to strengthen its defence ties with India.
In order to contain China, the Joe Biden administration wants to strengthen its defence ties with India.
To improve its ability to counteract Chinese aggression and resolve coercion in "grey zones" such as disputed land borders, the Biden administration plans to deepen its defence ties with India, according to the US National Defense Strategy 2022, published on October 27.