US to support Ukraine 'for as long as it takes’: Defense Secretary

- US top security leadership asserted that Russian attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine constitute a terror campaign and war crimes
The world took a sigh of relief as the US announced that the missile that hit Poland was Ukrainian, which reduced the possibility of escalation of the war as Poland is a NATO member. However, on Wednesday, the military headquarters of the United States made it clear that the it will support Ukraine against invading Russian forces for as long as possible.
"Ukraine will continue to endure. Ukraine is not going to back down," said Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, adding Ukraine was free, "and they want to remain free."
The news agency Reuters also quoted US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin who said that the United States would support Ukraine for "as long as it takes."
US top generals also asserted that Russian attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine constitute a "terror" campaign and "war crimes." They stressed that Russia is mindlessly attacking Ukraine after a complete failure on the battleground.
"Russia is choosing to use their time to attempt to regroup their forces, and they are imposing a campaign of terror, a campaign of maximum suffering on the Ukrainian civilian population, in order to defeat Ukrainian morale," said Pentagon Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley.
The developments came world leaders concluded the G20 Summit where in the joint statement of the bloc, the leader echoed the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said “today’s era must not be of war." PM Modi gave a similar sort of advice to Russian President Vladimir Putin in September during the meeting between both leaders on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.
“Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy - constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks," as per the final version of the leaders’ statement.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also urged China on Wednesday to halt its support to Moscow's war efforts on Ukrainian territory. "It is important for us that China does not choose Russia's side," he said. He also added that he was not against a world dominated by China and the United States.
With inputs from agencies
