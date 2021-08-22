US to use commercial planes to carry people already evacuated from Afghanistan

Evacuees assemble before boarding a C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan

2 min read . 08:07 PM IST

Idrees Ali, Reuters

The commercial aircraft would not fly into Kabul but would be used to carry people who have already been flown out of Afghanistan, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. He described it as stage 1 of the program, suggesting that more commercial aircraft could be used