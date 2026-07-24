US to use ‘Iranian money’ in its ‘possession’ to pay for ship, cargo damages: Donald Trump

Amidst continuing hostilities between the United States and Iran, US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) declared that any damages done to ships and cargo arising from the conflict will be paid using Iranian funds currently frozen and under Washington's control. He made the statement on his Truth Social account, insisting this was the “fair and equitable” way to handle losses.

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He said on Truth Social on Thursday (local time), “Please let this statement serve to represent, until further notice, that from any point forth, any and all damages done to ships, cargo, or anything related thereto, will be paid for by Iranian money that the United States has in its possession and controls. These damages may be very substantial but, nevertheless, this is the fair and equitable thing to do. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

According to Al Jazeera, Tehran has around $100 billion in assets frozen by other countries, beyond its control, ANI reported.

Nuclear stance and conflict update This Truth Social post comes after Trump reiterated his stance on Iran having nukes on Thursday, while also saying that the US is doing “extremely well” in the conflict.

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He said, “We're doing very well against the Islamic Republic of Iran-- we're doing extremely well. They would like to do something, but I say they're not ready yet. They need more of the same. They've got some evil intentions. We cannot let them have a nuclear weapon.”

He added that “We cannot let them even think about having nuclear weapons and that is exactly what is happening. They will never have a nuclear weapon… This should've been done by other American Presidents or other countries. It didn't have to be us but if we don't do it nobody else will, but I will and nobody else has the capability to do it.”

Also Read | Trump is losing patience over an Iran war with no clear end in sight

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday said on X, "Compromised individuals in the U.S. Administration are burying their heads in the sand. They ignore the realities on the ground and seem focused only on 2028. The mindless aggression they advocate will only ensure that POTUS pays heavier price for deal he's trying to achieve.

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The conflict between the US and Iran continues following the breakdown of a temporary ceasefire in July.