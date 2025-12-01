US told Venezuela president Maduro to flee, says Republican Senator: Go to Russia or another country’

The United States has offered Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro the option to leave the country for Russia or another destination, Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin said on Sunday (November 30), as fears grow over possible US military escalation in the region.

“We gave Maduro an opportunity to leave. We said he could leave and go to Russia or he could go to another country,” Mullin told CNN.

Despite growing concern in the region, Senator Mullin insisted President Donald Trump is not preparing a military invasion. “No, he’s made it very clear we’re not going to put troops into Venezuela,” Mullin said.

“What we’re trying to do is protect our own shores.”

His remarks come as Trump intensifies pressure on Caracas, declaring Venezuela’s airspace “closed” and expanding military operations targeting alleged drug traffickers.

Venezuela airspace ‘closed in its entirety’ Trump issued his sharpest warning on Saturday, posting on Truth Social: “To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY.”

Venezuela denounced the statement as a “colonial threat”, calling it “illegal, and unjustified aggression” that violates its sovereignty and international law. Caracas accused Washington of maintaining a “permanent policy of aggression” against the country.

US airstrikes since September have targeted suspected drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, killing at least 83 people, according to officials. The strikes are part of Operation Southern Spear, which has attacked at least 21 boats.

The US claims the boats were operated by drug traffickers, but has not released cargo evidence to support its assertions. The Pentagon has labeled the networks “foreign terrorist organisations,” placing them alongside groups like al Qaeda.T