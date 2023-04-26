The US Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday said the Biden administration will not hesitate to crack down on harmful business practices involving artificial intelligence (AI). The warning was partly directed at the developers of widely-used AI tools such as ChatGPT.

Earlier top officials from US civil rights and consumer protection agencies too warned the businesses that regulators are working to track and stop illegal behavior in the use and development of biased or deceptive AI tools.

Federal Trade Commission chairperson Lina Khan raised the possibility of the FTC wielding its antitrust authority to protect competition amid a fast-moving race between between tech giants in selling more advanced tools that generate text, images and other content resembling the work of humans

The Federal Trade Commission chairperson said in moments of technological disruption, established players and incumbents may be tempted to crush, absorb or otherwise unlawfully restrain new entrants in order to maintain their dominance.

A handful of powerful firms today control the necessary raw materials, not only the vast stores of data, but also the cloud services and computing power that startups and other businesses rely on to develop and deploy AI products, Khan added.

The Federal Trade Commission chairperson didn't name any specific companies or products but expressed concern about tools that scammers could use to manipulate and deceive people on a large scale, deploying fake or convincing content more widely and targeting specific groups with greater precision.

Khan added that if AI tools such as ChatGPT are being deployed to engage in unfair, deceptive practices or unfair methods of competition, the FTC will not hesitate to crack down on this unlawful behavior.