US trade commission seek to crack down on harmful AI products1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 02:54 AM IST
The warning was partly directed at the developers of widely-used AI tools such as ChatGPT
The US Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday said the Biden administration will not hesitate to crack down on harmful business practices involving artificial intelligence (AI). The warning was partly directed at the developers of widely-used AI tools such as ChatGPT.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×