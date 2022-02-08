This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
US trade deficit ends 2021 with slight increase against expectations
08:12 PM IST
The US trade deficit increased 1.8% to $80.7 bn in Dec from its upwardly revised level the month before, the Commerce Department said, just under its record high of $80.8 bn posted in Sept 2021 and against analysts' expectations for a small monthly decline
The United States ended a year that saw a big increase in the trade deficit with a slight but unexpected monthly uptick as imports again outpaced exports, government data said Tuesday.
The deficit increased 1.8% to $80.7 billion in December from its upwardly revised level the month before, the Commerce Department said, just under its record high of $80.8 billion posted in September 2021 and against analysts' expectations for a small monthly decline.
The deficit increased nearly $15 billion from 2020, the data said, and is far from the $41.6 billion reported before the pandemic.
"It's unlikely that the trade deficit will significantly unwind its Covid-related expansion until the pandemic is sustainably contained domestically and abroad," Mahir Rasheed of Oxford Economics said.
"However, we expect gradually warming growth and stronger services activity to boost export growth this year while import demand moderates."
Exports rose last month by $3.4 billion, while imports increased by $4.8 billion. Consumer goods exports rose $1.2 billion, most of which were pharmaceutical preparations, while food, feed and beverages declined $1.1 billion.
Transportations and travel exports made up the bulk of the services exports, the data said.
Among imports, consumer goods rose $5.2 billion, cars and parts climbed $2.4 billion, capital goods climbed $2.3 billion and industrial supplies decreased $3.2 billion.