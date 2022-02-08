US trade deficit ends 2021 with slight increase against expectations

For 2021 in total, the report said exports were up $394.1 billion and imports up by $576.5 billion, with the US goods deficit expanding and the services surplus shrinking

1 min read . 08:12 PM IST

AFP

The US trade deficit increased 1.8% to $80.7 bn in Dec from its upwardly revised level the month before, the Commerce Department said, just under its record high of $80.8 bn posted in Sept 2021 and against analysts' expectations for a small monthly decline