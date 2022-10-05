US trade deficit narrows for a fifth month to smallest in a year1 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 06:51 PM IST
The trade deficit narrowed by $3.1 billion to 4.3 per cent to $67.4 billion last month, the lowest level since May 2021
The US trade deficit dropped to its lowest level in more than a year in August as slowing domestic demand amid stiff interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve weighed on imports.