US trade war: What if Russian oil is excluded from markets? Envoy Alipov warns ‘world will not cope'

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said the global energy market would struggle to cope with the exclusion of Russian oil. He asserted that Moscow was prepared to supply India with as much crude oil as it required, while noting that India had demonstrated its willingness to protect its national interests amid sanctions and tariffs linked to Russian oil trade.

He said pressure tactics over the issue had prevented countries imposing such measures from offering India a better deal than Russia on oil supplies. According to Alipov, Russia remains interested in selling crude to India, while India continues to have an interest in purchasing it.

When asked about Moscow’s confidence in continued India-Russia energy cooperation, Alipov told ANI, “The question is - how confident is India? India has shown that it's able to stand its ground and defend its national interests. And when we speak about the sanctions pertaining to oil trade, the tariffs are also related to the cooperation between Russia and India in oil supplies. These interests are paramount for India. We would be ready to supply as much oil as India needs.”

"Unfortunately, those who impose sanctions and tariffs have taken the path of pressure tactics instead of honest cooperation, which prevents those countries from offering a better deal to India in oil than us. The world will not cope if Russian oil is excluded. The energy markets cannot afford that. Russian oil will stay in the market for India and other countries. We are interested in supplying oil to India. India is interested in buying that oil..." he added.

Alipov's remarks come amid increasing pressure from Washington and its Western allies on countries that continue to import Russian energy, especially India and China.

Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 The US Senate last month approved the bipartisan Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 by an 86-11 vote, paving the way for possible additional economic measures against countries continuing to purchase Russian energy.

The legislation would allow US President Donald Trump to levy tariffs of up to 100% on imports from countries such as India and China if they maintain significant purchases of Russian oil and gas.

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The proposed measure contends that revenues from such energy trade strengthen Russia’s economy and contribute to funding its military campaign in Ukraine. It would give the US President the discretion to impose tariffs of up to 100% on goods from the five biggest purchasers of Russian crude oil or natural gas.

The bill also calls for further sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, senior political and military figures, financial institutions, energy-related projects and other entities associated with Moscow’s war effort.

With India continuing to rank among the major buyers of Russian crude alongside China, the proposed secondary tariffs could have implications for New Delhi’s energy relationship with Moscow.

However, US Presidential Counsellor Peter Navarro said Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a "very good working relationship" and would work towards resolving differences over tariffs connected to Russian oil.