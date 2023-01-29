US: Train derails in North Louisiana, local families evacuated amid hazardous substance leak1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 05:10 AM IST
About 130 people in north Louisiana are under a mandatory evacuation after a train derailed and at least two of the cars involved began leaking hazardous products, state police said.
