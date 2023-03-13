US trained Afghanistan soldiers want to fight for Ukraine. How Kyiv reacted to the proposal?2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 08:03 PM IST
- Zelensky created Ukraine’s International Legion and during the first month of the war around 20,000 people from 50 countries volunteered to fight for Ukraine
Even as Russia is relying on irregular foreign soldiers in its military effort against Ukraine, the Ukrainian defense ministry doesn't seem to be ready to consider such a proposal yet. Volodymyr Zelensky-led Ukrainian government has turned down hundreds of US-trained Afghan soldiers who wanted to join its war effort against Russia.
