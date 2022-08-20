Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  US Treasury official warns Russia trying to bypass Western sanctions via Turkey

US Treasury official warns Russia trying to bypass Western sanctions via Turkey

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo speaks during a joint news conference.
1 min read . 10:09 PM ISTReuters

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo spoke with Turkey's Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas about Russian entities and individuals using Turkey to bypass Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's war in Ukraine

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Turkey's Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas that Russian entities and individuals were attempting to use Turkey to bypass Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's war in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said.

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Turkey's Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas that Russian entities and individuals were attempting to use Turkey to bypass Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's war in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said.

In a phone call, the two also discussed ongoing efforts to implement and enforce sanctions against Russia, the department said in a statement.

In a phone call, the two also discussed ongoing efforts to implement and enforce sanctions against Russia, the department said in a statement.

 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.