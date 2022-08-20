US Treasury official warns Russia trying to bypass Western sanctions via Turkey

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo spoke with Turkey's Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas about Russian entities and individuals using Turkey to bypass Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's war in Ukraine

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Turkey's Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas that Russian entities and individuals were attempting to use Turkey to bypass Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's war in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a phone call, the two also discussed ongoing efforts to implement and enforce sanctions against Russia, the department said in a statement.

