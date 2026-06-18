US Treasury sanctions Lebanese officials, others for supporting Hezbollah

The U.S. government on Thursday imposed sanctions on several Lebanese officials it accused of supporting Hezbollah, along with individuals linked to the sanctioned Alaa Hassan Hamieh business network, Reuters reported.
Washington said the measures were taken over alleged efforts to undermine Lebanon’s peace process and delay the disarmament of Hezbollah.
The U.S. Treasury Department said its Office of Foreign Assets Control was also designating individuals in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Oman who it said were raising funds and operating front companies to generate revenue for Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group, as reported by Reuters.
Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon killed three people on Thursday, according to Lebanese state media, coming just hours after the United States and Iran reached an agreement aimed at ending the wider Middle East conflict, AFP reported.
"An enemy drone targeted a car" in the Kfar Tebnit area, killing two people, the official National News Agency (NNA) reported.
In the neighbouring village of Zebdine, another drone killed one more person, NNA said.
Meanwhile, Israel’s military said one of its soldiers was killed the previous night in an incident in southern Lebanon, which also left seven other troops injured, AFP reported.
Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group, drew Lebanon into the Middle East war in March by attacking Israel to avenge the killing of the Islamic republic's supreme leader at the start of the US-Israeli campaign.
Israel retaliated with broad strikes across Lebanon and by launching a ground invasion in the south, which borders Israel and has long been under Hezbollah's sway.
The hostilities have continued despite the US-Iran agreement, and Hezbollah said on Thursday that its fighters had repelled a four-day Israeli offensive towards the Ali al-Taher hills and Kfar Tebnit, in south Lebanon.
The Ali al-Taher hills are a strategic height overlooking the town of Nabatieh and are believed to hold important Hezbollah positions.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.
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