US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to travel to India this week for G20 finance meeting3 min read 14 Jul 2023, 07:01 AM IST
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to India for G20 meetings and then on to Vietnam for bilateral talks. She will push for reforms at multilateral development banks and faster progress on debt restructuring for low-income countries.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel this week to India for meetings with Group of 20 finance officials and Indian officials, and then on to Vietnam for bilateral talks, the US Treasury Department has informed.
