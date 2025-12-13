US troops injured in Syria ambush: American service members hurt after convoy attack in Palmyra, report says

Several American service members were injured after a convoy was ambushed in Syria on Saturday (December 13), a senior US official confirmed to Fox News. The official said there were multiple injuries, some of them serious, but did not provide further details on the condition of the troops.

Earlier, two local Syrian officials told Reuters that a joint convoy of US and Syrian forces engaged in operations against the Islamic State terror group was targeted while on patrol in the central town of Palmyra. The circumstances of the ambush and the group responsible were not immediately clear.

Pentagon response The Department of War told Fox News Digital that it was “aware of reports” related to the incident but added that it had “nothing additional to provide at this time.” US officials have not confirmed whether the attack resulted in fatalities.

US military presence in Syria As of June, the US had approximately 1,500 troops stationed in Syria following a series of withdrawals and consolidations ordered by the Pentagon, according to Fox News Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin. That number was expected to fall to several hundred by the end of the year.

Griffin reported that the US previously operated eight military bases in Syria to monitor and counter ISIS activity after US forces entered the country in 2014 to prevent the terror group from establishing a caliphate. Since then, three of those bases have been closed or handed over to the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Intelligence and security concerns “The United States, CIA and military forces are reportedly deeply involved in securing and stabilizing the situation in Syria,” Dan Diker, president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, said highlighting ongoing intelligence and security challenges in the region.

Syria marks post-Assad milestone The ambush comes as Syria marked a major political milestone. On Monday, tens of thousands of Syrians flooded the streets of Damascus to mark the first anniversary of the Assad regime’s collapse.

The celebrations followed the dramatic fall of former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, who fled the capital as rebel forces advanced in a rapid offensive that ended more than five decades of Assad family rule.

