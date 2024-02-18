US truckers refuse shipment to New York City after Trump banned from NY business in fraud trial | Watch
A New York judge ordered Donald Trump to pay $355 million over fraud allegations and banned him from running companies in the state for three years.
Truck drivers who support former US President Donald Trump have reportedly turned down shipments coming to New York City. Truckers will start refusing loads in New York City starting on Monday, according to a truck driver.
Trump and his firms hit with $364 million fine:
Trump was found liable for unlawfully inflating his wealth and manipulating the value of properties to obtain favorable bank loans or insurance terms.
Sneaker Con: How is Donald Trump going to pay $355 million fine? $399 at a time
Judge Arthur Engoron said the financially shattering penalties are justified by Trump's behavior.
Trump's sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. were also found liable in the case and ordered to pay more than $4 million each.
Trump and real estate firm hit with $365 million fine in NY fraud suit
The Trump Organisation will also be forced by the ruling to allow in an independent compliance director answerable to the court.
As the case was civil, not criminal, there was no threat of imprisonment. But Trump said ahead of the ruling that a ban on conducting business in New York state would be akin to a "corporate death penalty."
