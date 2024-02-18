Truck drivers who support former US President Donald Trump have reportedly turned down shipments coming to New York City. Truckers will start refusing loads in New York City starting on Monday, according to a truck driver.

Daily Mail reported that a truck driver who goes by the online handle Chicago Ray on the X platform wrote, "I've been on the radio for over an hour and I've talked to at least (10) Truckers who are gonna start refusing loads of Monday for (NYC) ...I talked to (3) guys that I work with who texted the boss and told him no (NYC)".

The truck driver continued to issue a warning, saying that Trump ought to be left alone and that New York City fraud investigation against him amounted to "election interference".

The truckers have refused to take loads to New York after a judge barred the former president from running any business in the state for three years in a civil fraud suit on Saturday.

"Truckers are (95%) Trump... it'll get overturned on appeal but you know how fu**c hard it is to get one of these mfrs into (NYC) cut the bu***sh** I'll cya down the road," the truck driver added.