Truck drivers who support former US President Donald Trump have reportedly turned down shipments coming to New York City. Truckers will start refusing loads in New York City starting on Monday, according to a truck driver. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Daily Mail reported that a truck driver who goes by the online handle Chicago Ray on the X platform wrote, "I've been on the radio for over an hour and I've talked to at least (10) Truckers who are gonna start refusing loads of Monday for (NYC) ...I talked to (3) guys that I work with who texted the boss and told him no (NYC)".

The truck driver continued to issue a warning, saying that Trump ought to be left alone and that New York City fraud investigation against him amounted to "election interference". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The truckers have refused to take loads to New York after a judge barred the former president from running any business in the state for three years in a civil fraud suit on Saturday.

"Truckers are (95%) Trump... it'll get overturned on appeal but you know how fu**c hard it is to get one of these mfrs into (NYC) cut the bu***sh** I'll cya down the road," the truck driver added.

Trump and his firms hit with $364 million fine: A New York judge ordered Donald Trump to pay $355 million over fraud allegations and banned him from running companies in the state for three years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump was found liable for unlawfully inflating his wealth and manipulating the value of properties to obtain favorable bank loans or insurance terms.

Judge Arthur Engoron said the financially shattering penalties are justified by Trump's behavior. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump's sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. were also found liable in the case and ordered to pay more than $4 million each.

The Trump Organisation will also be forced by the ruling to allow in an independent compliance director answerable to the court. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the case was civil, not criminal, there was no threat of imprisonment. But Trump said ahead of the ruling that a ban on conducting business in New York state would be akin to a "corporate death penalty."

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!