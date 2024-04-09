US, UK, Australia Mull Adding Japan to Pact to Counter China
The US, the UK and Australia may bring Japan into their flagship defense pact, senior officials said Monday, days before Japan’s prime minister visits Washington and the countries look to project a united front as China boosts its military ambitions.
