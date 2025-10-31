US, UK, Canada warn against travel to Niger over terrorism, kidnapping: ‘Do not rely on us’

The United States, Canada and the United Kingdom have issued a travel advisory against traveling to Niger, citing terrorism throughout Niger and kidnapping of foreign nationals. Last week, an American missionary in Niger's capital Niamey was kidnapped which has triggered the travel advisory.

In its advisory, all three countries have asked its citizens to not rely on government services for evacuation.

What did the US travel advisory say? The Department of State has issued a travel advisory for all American citizens who are in Niger or planning to travel to the country, due to crime, unrest, terrorism, health, and kidnapping.

“Do not travel to Niger for any reason. On October 30, 2025, the Department of State authorized the departure of all family members of US government employees in Niger due to safety risks. The US government cannot offer routine or emergency services to US citizens outside of Niamey due to safety risks,” the advisory read.

It said that all restaurants and open-air markets are off-limits to US government employees working in Niger. The US citizens have been asked to take the same precautions.

“Terrorists continue to plot attacks and use kidnapping for ransom as a business model. They target vulnerable groups and US interests. Terrorists and their supporters are active in planning kidnappings in Niger and they may attack anywhere,” the advisory read.

The UK travel advisory to Niger: ‘Don’t rely on us' The UK government has warned its citizens against travelling to Niger, citing a surge in terrorist and criminal kidnappings of foreign nationals reported this year.

It said there remains a persistent risk of terrorist attacks across the country, including in the capital, Niamey. The advisory also noted that the political situation continues to be unstable following the July 2023 military coup.

About assistance, the UK government said, “Support for British nationals is severely limited in Niger. Assistance is provided remotely from the British Deputy High Commission in Lagos. In-person assistance is not available.”

“Do not rely on the UK government to evacuate you as they may not be able to do so. Have your own plans on how you would leave the country, make sure you keep all travel documentation up to date and monitor the local situation.”

Canada travel advisory to Niger: ‘Avoid movement after dark’ The Canadian government has also asked its citizens to avoid all travel to Niger due to “the ongoing political instability and the risks of terrorism and kidnapping.”

“If you are in Niger: have evacuation plans that do not rely on Canadian government assistance; exercise caution and be aware of your surroundings; avoid areas near government buildings, groups of security forces and where large gatherings are taking place,” the advisory said.

The government also asked its nationals to not go out after dark and if travelling between the airport and Niamey, “only [do so] in a convoy of at least two vehicles.”