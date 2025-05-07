US, UK, China issue ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory for parts of India and Pakistan after Op Sindoor

The United States (US) and the United Kingdoms (UK) have advised its citizens not to travel to parts of India and Pakistan following India's Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The April 22 attack, carried out by the terror organisation The Resistance Front, killed 26 civilians.

Also Read | Srinagar airport closed for civilian flights

‘Depart areas of active conflict if…’: The US In a security alert, titled ‘Military Activity and Closed Airspace’, the US Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan said, “US citizens are reminded of the 'Do Not Travel' advisory for areas in the vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict.”

The US Embassy also advised American citizens to “depart areas of active conflict if they can safely do so, or to shelter in place,” since Pakistan's airspace has been closed, and many flights have been cancelled.

It said that US citizens should exercise caution and “leave the area if you find yourself unexpectedly in the vicinity of military activities, shelter in place if they cannot relocate, review personal security plan, keep a low profile and be aware of surroundings and carry identification and cooperate with authorities.”

In March, the US Department of State had issued a ‘Reconsider Travel’ advisory for Pakistan in general “due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict”.

“Do Not Travel to: Balochistan Province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Province, which include the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), due to terrorism and to the immediate vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict,” the advisory stated.

‘Stay up to date’: The UK The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office warned UK citizens against all travel within 10 kilometres of the India-Pakistan border, 10 miles (16.09 kms) of the Line of Control (the de facto border that divides disputed Kashmir between the two countries) and the Balochistan province of Pakistan.

A statement said: “On the night of 6 May (UK Time) Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority indicated that it was closing Pakistan airspace for at least 48 hours. There are reports of flights being diverted. British nationals should contact their airline for up-to-date information.”

“We are continuing to monitor the situation closely. British nationals should stay up to date with our travel advice and follow the advice of local authorities,” it added.